'The Goldbergs' will honor 'Vacation' with its season 7 premiere

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — ABC’s ’80s-set hit The Goldbergs has paid tribute to various Reagan-era movies during its run, like The Goonies and Ghostbusters — and now it’s adding Vacation to the list.

The series will honor National Lampoon’s Vacation during its seventh season premiere, complete with two of the stars of the 1983 Chevy Chase classic: Anthony Michael Hall and Christie Brinkley.

As revealed during ABC’s Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles, it was that revealed the Goldberg family will take a road trip to Disney World and — just like Clark Griswold’s family trip to the fictitious amusement park Wally World — things go terribly wrong.

Brinkley played the mysterious woman in the Ferrari in Vacation; Hall played the original Rusty Griswold. The role of Rusty was recast for the movie’s sequels. It’s not yet known who they’ll play on The Goldbergs.

The Goldbergs premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 9 PM on ABC.

