'The Good Place,' 'Narcos: Mexico' will be back for new seasons

“The Good Place” cast; Andrew Eccles/NBC(NEW YORK) — The Good Place just received some good news. NBC has renewed the Kristen Bell-Ted Danson comedy about the afterlife for a fourth season.

In season three, Michael — played by Ted Danson — sends Kristen Bell, Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto’s characters — Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason — back to Earth in an effort to prove they can be good people.

The Good Place will air its last episode of the year Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET and return in mid-January, then air its season-three finale later that month.

Also getting picked up for a second season on Netflix is Narcos: Mexico. Set in the 1980s, the spinoff to the Netflix series Narcos stars Michael Pena as DEA Agent Kiki Camarena, who fights a Mexican drug cartel headed by real-life kingpin Miguel Felix-Gallardo, played by Diego Luna. Season one of Narcos: Mexico was released November 16.

