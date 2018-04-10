“The Handmaid's Tale,” “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “SNL,” “The Good Place” among 2018 Peabody nominees
Among the nominees in the Entertainment category are AMC’s Better Call Saul, HBO’s Insecure and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, NBC’s Saturday Night Live and The Good Place, CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and the Netflix reboot of One Day At a Time.
The winners in the Entertainment category will be announced April 19, and winners in all categories — which include Children’s & Youth, Documentary and News/Radio/Public Service programming — will be celebrated May 19 at a gala in New York City.
Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj, who’s Peabody-nominated this year for his Netflix special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, will host the event.
Here are all the Peabody nominees in the Entertainment category:
Alias Grace
American Vandal
Bala Loca
Better Call Saul
Halt and Catch Fire
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King
Insecure
Jazz Night in America
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Legion
One Day at a Time
Saturday Night Live: Political Satire 2017
Star Trek: Discovery
The Good Place
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
