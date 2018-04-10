“The Handmaid's Tale,” “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “SNL,” “The Good Place” among 2018 Peabody nominees

Among the nominees in the Entertainment category are AMC’s Better Call Saul, HBO’s Insecure and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, NBC’s Saturday Night Live and The Good Place, CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and the Netflix reboot of One Day At a Time.

The winners in the Entertainment category will be announced April 19, and winners in all categories — which include Children’s & Youth, Documentary and News/Radio/Public Service programming — will be celebrated May 19 at a gala in New York City.

Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj, who’s Peabody-nominated this year for his Netflix special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, will host the event.

Here are all the Peabody nominees in the Entertainment category:

Alias Grace

American Vandal

Bala Loca

Better Call Saul

Halt and Catch Fire

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King

Insecure

Jazz Night in America

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Legion

One Day at a Time

Saturday Night Live: Political Satire 2017

Star Trek: Discovery

The Good Place

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

