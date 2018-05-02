“The Handmaid's Tale” renewed for season 3: Will we see Aunt Lydia's backstory?

Hulu/George Kraychyk(NEW YORK) — Just one week after The Handmaid’s Tale season two premiered on Hulu, the streaming service has announced that the series will officially be coming back for season three.

The current season of the Emmy-winning series — starring Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel and Ann Dowd — goes beyond the events of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel, revolving around themes of freedom and motherhood.

There are three episodes available on Hulu so far. While this season may seem more harrowing than the first, Dowd, who won an Emmy for her role as the strict Aunt Lydia, says it’s hopeful, too.

“It is darker in areas but it also has tremendous hope, which is an important thing to keep in mind because how much can you take as a viewer, unless you see there’s tremendous strength in these handmaids and resistance and all of that,” she tells ABC Radio.

As for Aunt Lydia’s backstory, we may have to wait until season three for that.

“I think it would be a very interesting story but I feel pretty firmly that I defer to the writers there,” Dowd says. “That’s their expertise, how a character should be revealed and to what degree. And they balance, I think, the stories very well. So as much as I may want to know, ‘Hey, what went on there?’ I honestly don’t know if it will happen. Maybe season three, I don’t know.”

In addition to picking up The Handmaid’s Tale for another season, Hulu also announced it will be ordering a new series from Mindy Kaling called Four Weddings and a Funeral and comedy called Ramy, based on the life of comedian Ramy Youssef.

