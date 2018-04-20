“The Handmaid's Tale” returns with a timely message

George Kraychyk(LOS ANGELES) — Emmys reigning Best Drama, The Handmaid’s Tale, had its season two debut party in Hollywood on Thursday night, and on the red carpet, a couple of its stars — Ann Dowd and Elisabeth Moss — said the show is back with a timely message.

Dowd, who took home an Emmy for her role as Aunt Lydia, told ABC Radio that the new season of the dystopian drama, set in New England in the not-so-distant future, echoes some of the takeaways from the #MeToo movement.

“Just the notion of staying alert, staying awake, not letting the small things go by,” she says. “Reminding yourself we have a voice, and we have an obligation.”

Moss, who also bagged an Emmy for her role as June Osborne, told ABC Radio the themes of season two revolve around freedom and motherhood.

“What does freedom look like? You might think that you have it, but you may not,” she explains. “And motherhood, as well.”

Season two of The Handmaid’s Tale debuts next Wednesday on Hulu.

