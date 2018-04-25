“The Handmaid's Tale” tackles motherhood in season 2

Elizabeth Moss as Offred in “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu (NEW YORK) — The second season of the Emmy-winning drama The Handmaid’s Tale is now streaming on Hulu, and show creator Bruce Miller says motherhood is the theme for the new season.

“Offred [played by Elisabeth Moss] is pregnant,” he tells ABC Radio. “She’s already given away a child, or had a child taken away from her in season-1, and here she is in season-2 pregnant and she’s about to have another child that’s being taken away. So how do you, how in difficult, complicated strange, circumstances, how can you be a parent? How can you be a mother?”

While that may sound pretty dark, Miller has another word for it:

“Resistance I think is more, I feel like that is much more of a theme than darkness,” he says. “I don’t find it more dark, I find it, the fact that she survives, more encouraging.”

As for the prospect of following up the dystopian drama’s hugely popular freshman season, Miller finds it “terrifying.”

“I mean I think when you, whenever you get any accolades, you know on the one hand you’re incredibly proud and incredibly honored by all the people who gave it to you, and then also terrified that you’re going to screw it up,” he explains.

Adds Miller, “But compared to the fear of screwing up the book in the first season, I’ll handle this. This’ll be easier.”

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.