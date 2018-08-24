'The Happytime Murders' tops this weekend's new movie releases

Hopper Stone; Motion Picture Artwork © 2017 STX Financing, LLC(NEW YORK) — Here are the movies opening nationwide Friday:

* The Happytime Murders — This raunchy detective comedy from Brian Henson — the son of Muppets creator Jim Henson — takes place in a world where puppets and humans co-exist, and Detective Connie Edwards — played by Melissa McCarthy — teams up with a disgraced ex-LAPD detective-turned-private-eye — voiced by puppeteer Bill Barretta — to solve a murder spree involving the puppet cast of a 1980s children’s show. Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, and Elizabeth Banks also star. Rated R.

* A-X-L — A teenage boy — played by Colony‘s Alex Neustaedter — discovers a top-secret robotic military dog and will stop at nothing to protect him. Also starring Becky G, Alex MacNicoll, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Dominic Rains, and The Predator‘s Thomas Jane. Rated PG.

Opening in limited release Friday:

* Papillon — Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam stars as a French convict, imprisoned in 1933, who escapes in 1941 with the help of another prisoner — played by Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek — in this film, based on Henri Charrière’s autobiography of the same name, as well as the 1973 film adaptation, starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman. Rated R.

* Searching — John Cho, best known for Harold & Kumar and Star Trek — stars in this film about a father trying to find his missing 16-year-old daughter. Will & Grace‘s Debra Messing also stars. Rated PG-13.

* Support the Girls — Regina Hall plays the general manager of a highway-side “sports bar with curves” who finds her unwavering optimism and faith put to the test over the course of a long, trying day. Jana Kramer and Brooklyn Decker also star. Rated R.

