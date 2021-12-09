‘The Hate You Give’ lead Amandla Stenberg reportedly eyeing Disney+’s ‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Acolyte’

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

The Hate U Give star Amandla Stenberg is in talks to join Disney+’s the live-action Star Wars series, The Acolyte, according to Variety. Details on Stenberg’s character haven’t been revealed.

Announced in 2020, with a slew of other Star Wars spin-offs including Andor, starring Rogue One‘s Diego Luna and Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor, The Acolyte will be set long before the events of the previous films.

It’s described as a, “mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”

