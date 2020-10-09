'The Haunting of Bly Manor' star Amelia Eve talks spooky new season

EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX (L-R: Amelia Eve, Victoria Pedretti)(NEW YORK) — The Haunting of Bly Manor is here to give you your ghost story fix just in time for Halloween. The follow-up to 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House debuts on Netflix Friday.

British actress Amelia Eve joins the cast as sarcastic groundskeeper of Bly Manor, Jamie, who, as she admits in the show, prefers plants over people. But Eve says her character’s gruff exterior is just hiding a fragile heart.

“She’s not a huge fan of people, but I think that’s kind of a surface thing for Jamie, I think,” she tells ABC Audio. “In reality, she has a big heart and she loves people and she kind of loves them too much. And it’s more the fear of when she invests so much in people and they let her down or they hurt her.”

She adds, “And so that’s why she dedicates all her time to plants because she knows there’s a safety in that.”

We’ll see Jamie start to open up to the house’s new au pair, Dani, played by Victoria Pedretti. But there are enough spooky things going on at the manor to keep anyone on their guard — including viewers.

Eve recommends enjoying the show with a virtual watch party, rather than watching alone.

“You’ve got to make it all like real dark, turn all the lights off,” she says. “Get your popcorn, tuck your feet in because you don’t want your toes hanging off the edge in case someone grabs them. Make sure you got your blanket up high so you can lift it if you need to!”

The Haunting of Bly Manor is streaming now.

