'The Irishman,' 'Marriage Story' earn Netflix most Golden Globe noms
(BEVERLY HILLS) — Led by The Irishman and Marriage Story, Netflix dominated the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Monday morning, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with help from Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen.
The Irishman, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Ray Romano, earned five nominations, including Best Motion Picture — Drama. Marriage Story earned a total six nominations, also including Best Motion Picture — Drama.
In all, Netflix earned a leading 17 Golden Globe nominations Monday morning, also marking the first time the streamer has found itself with the most Golden Globe nominations of any competitor.
Ricky Gervais will return to host the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel and broadcast on NBC.
Here are this year’s Golden Globe nominees:
FILM
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Irishman (Netflix)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Rocketman (Paramount)
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen II (Disney)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
Lion King (Disney)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts,” CATS
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Thomas Newman, 1917
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
Succession (HBO)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (BBC)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Politician (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
