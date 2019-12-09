'The Irishman,' 'Marriage Story' earn Netflix most Golden Globe noms

L-R: Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro in “The Irishman”; Niko Tavernise/Netflix(BEVERLY HILLS) — Led by The Irishman and Marriage Story, Netflix dominated the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Monday morning, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with help from Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen.

The Irishman, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Ray Romano, earned five nominations, including Best Motion Picture — Drama. Marriage Story earned a total six nominations, also including Best Motion Picture — Drama.

In all, Netflix earned a leading 17 Golden Globe nominations Monday morning, also marking the first time the streamer has found itself with the most Golden Globe nominations of any competitor.

Ricky Gervais will return to host the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel and broadcast on NBC.

Here are this year’s Golden Globe nominees:

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Irishman (Netflix)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Rocketman (Paramount)

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen II (Disney)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

Toy Story 4 (Disney)

Lion King (Disney)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts,” CATS

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Thomas Newman, 1917

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Succession (HBO)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (BBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Politician (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

