'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' music booker fired over allegations of sexual misconduct

©2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved(NEW YORK) — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘s music booker Giovanni Cianci, has been fired after a woman accused him of sexual misconduct in a 2010 incident, according to Variety.

Cianci’s exit comes on the heels of an Instagram post from musician Paige Stark, who alleges Giovani, while working at Lookout Management, where he was employed from 2002 through 2014, “harassed and attempted to assault” her at the CMJ Music Festival in 2010.

“Immediately after this event he would not leave me alone,” recalls Stark. “He followed me and my band mate to a nearby bar and kept touching me and being in my personal space.”

“I told several friends and my boyfriend at the time but was too scared to come forward publicly,” she continues. “I blamed myself despite the fact that I did nothing to warrant Gio’s advances or aggression.”

Stark adds that in 2017 she emailed Cianci’s former boss at Lookout, and included a screen shot of the email in her Instagram post, but got no response.

Shortly after the Instagram post, lawyers from ViacomCBS reached out to Stark directly for her account, a source tells Variety, insisting that the company takes such matters very seriously.

Cianci had been a music producer on The Late Show since 2017.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.