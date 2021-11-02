“The line between hero and villain will be broken”: Jared Leto haunts new trailer to ‘Morbius’

© 2021 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for its pandemic-delayed Marvel movie Morbius. The creepy coming attraction pays off the trailer’s tease, “The line between hero and villain will be broken.”

Jared Leto stars as Dr. Michael Morbius, a brilliant doctor and biochemist who seeks an unconventional cure for the rare blood disease that afflicts him. Short version: he becomes a vampire.

No stranger to shaping himself for a character, as he did with his Oscar-winning role in The Dallas Buyer’s Club, the 30 Seconds To Mars frontman’s physical shape-shift from diseased doctor to avenging anti-hero is impressive.

“I went from dying to being more alive than ever,” his character says.

Enhanced with super-strength, echolocation and the ability to fly, Morbius soon finds his need to feed on human blood dovetails pretty well with the New York City’s well-stocked supply of creeps.

The film exists in Sony’s so-called Venom-verse: The shared universe is acknowledged when a cop mentions “that thing in San Francisco,” where Tom Hardy‘s movies are set, and when Morbius easily defends himself against a knife-wielding thug.

“Who are you, man!” the subdued baddie asks.

“I am Venom,” Leto says, flashing his vampire visage for a moment, before reverting to his human face. “I’m just kidding,” he smiles, “I’m Dr. Michael Morbius, at your service.”

Morbius, which also stars Oscar winner Michael Keaton, Emmy winner Jared Harris, and Tyrese Gibson as a sympathetic detective on Morbius’ trail, opens January 28, 2022.

Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.