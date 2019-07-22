'The Lion King' scores record $185 million debut; 'Avengers: Endgame' becomes highest-grossing film of all time

Disney(NEW YORK) — It was a historic weekend for a pair of Disney films, as the live-action remake of The Lion King and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame both entered the record books.

The Lion King roared to number one at the box office with an estimated $185 million debut — a record-breaking opening for a July weekend. It surpasses the previous record of $169.1 million set by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2007. It’s also ranks as the second-largest opening of the year so far, and the seventh-largest of all time.

If you’re of the opinion that the film is CGI-animated, rather than live-action, you can add largest opening ever for an animated feature as well, since it’s also topped Incredibles 2‘s $182.6 million debut last year.

Internationally, The Lion King, featuring a voice cast including Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, delivered an estimated $269 million, bringing its global tally to around $531 million.

Avengers: Endgame also made history by topping Avatar‘s decade-long reign as the highest-grossing film of all time globally. Endgame, released 12 weeks ago, earned an estimated $2.789.2 billion, surpassing Avatar‘s $2,789.7.

Also over the weekend, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far from Home took second place after topping the box office in its first two weeks of release, earning an estimated $21 million. That brings its domestic total to almost $320 million.

Pixar’s Toy Story 4 took in an estimated $14.6 million for a third-place finish. After five weeks its domestic tally stands at north of $375 million, and just under $860 million globally. In fourth place is the horror film Crawl with an estimated $6 million, followed by the rom-com Yesterday, rounding out the top five by earning $5.1 million.

In limited release, David Crosby: Remember My Name, the documentary on the legendary folk singer, delivered an estimated $41,050 from four locations.

Marvel and Pixar are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. The Lion King, $185 million

2. Spider-Man: Far from Home, $21 million

3. Toy Story 4, $14.6 million

4. Crawl, $6 million

5. Yesterday, $5 million

6. Stuber, $4 million

7. Aladdin, $3.8 million

8. Annabelle Comes Home, $2.66 million

9. Midsommar, $1.599 million

10. The Secret Life of Pets 2, $1.5 million

