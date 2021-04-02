The long-awaited ‘Friends’ reunion finally getting underway

Warner Bros. Television(LOS ANGELES) — The long-delayed meet-up of Joey, Chandler, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, and Rachel is finally getting underway.

The Friends reunion special, which was delayed multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, starts shooting next week, according to Deadline.

The cast, which was once the highest-paid ensemble on TV, will continue the trend with the reunion: David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc will reportedly make upward $4 million each for the HBO Max project.

The largely unscripted special will shoot on the same sound stage as the beloved original sitcom, Warner Bros. Stage 24 lot in Burbank, according to Deadline. However, while things will be the same behind the scenes, it won’t be the same show, the cast has hinted.

In a chat with Variety last June, Kudrow noted, “I will not be Phoebe,” to which Aniston added, “I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them…. not really. But yeah.”

Could we be any more confused?

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.