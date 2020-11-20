'The Mandalorian' gets a 'Game of Thrones' coffee cup-type goof of its own

Disney+(NEW YORK) — Remember that moment in the final season of Game of Thrones, when a Starbucks cup was accidentally left on a set table and wound up being broadcast on the episode? Disney+’s The Mandalorian just had an incident that’s being compared to that.

Amid the action of The Mandalorian‘s newest episode, “The Siege,” a crew member in jeans and a tee-shirt can be seen standing behind co-star Carl Weathers, who also directed the chapter. Perhaps he can’t be faulted for not noticing: the errant crew member can be glimpsed during a scene in which Weathers’ character, Greef Karga, Pedro Pascal’s Mando and Gina Carano’s Cara Dune were occupied firing at bad guys.

Then again, not only was the crew member missed while the episode was edited, but the exact moment in which he can be peeped was sent out in a batch of publicity stills from the episode. So you’d think somebody would’ve noticed.

However, considering Star Wars fans have already turned pink short-shorts wearing boom mic operator Ken Nightingall into a popular cosplay, it’s likely this continuity error will inspire similarly loving fandom.

Catch the mistake while you can: after sharp-eyed fans caught a bit of green screen that was visible when Baby Yoda walked down a ramp in season one, it was fixed digitally.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.