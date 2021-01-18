'The Marksman' dethrones 'Wonder Woman 1984' at the box office with $3.2 million weekend

Courtesy of Open Road(NEW YORK) — The Marksman, the action thriller starring Liam Neeson, ended Wonder Woman 1984‘s three-week reign at number 1 at the box office with an estimated $3.2 million opening weekend. The film, which debuted in 1,975 locations, is on a pace to bring in around $3.7 million through the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday.

That said, The Marksman will also go down as of the lowest-grossing films to top the box office in modern history, alongside Honest Thief and Robert De Niro’s The War With Grandpa, thanks to the country’s latest COVID-19 surge, which has left roughly 65 percent of U.S. theaters closed.

The aforementioned Wonder Woman 1984 slipped to second place with an estimated $2.6 million, bringing its U.S. haul to $35 million and $141.7 million worldwide.

Breathing down Wonder Woman 1984‘s neck though, in third place, is The Croods: A New Age, which delivered an estimated $2 million between Friday and Sunday. It could overtake Wonder Woman by the end of the long weekend.

The Tom Hanks western, News of the World, landed in fourth place with an estimated three-day total of $1.05 million and $1.27 million for the four-day.

Rounding out the top five was Monster Hunter, the video game adaptation, grabbing an estimated $920,000, over the three-day and a chance at crossing the $1 million threshold through MLK day.

[embedded content]

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.