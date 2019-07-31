'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' is getting interactive

Amazon Studios/Nicole Rivelli(NEW YORK) — As part of its celebration of the multiple-Emmy winning Amazon comedy series, New York City’s Paley Center for Media will soon be staging an interactive experience that will let fans immerse themselves in the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Running from August 10 to September 6, the exhibit will allow fans will be able to step into the 1950s world created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. It features painstaking recreations of the Catskills Hair Salon, the Stage Deli Booth that Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge and Alex Borstein’s Susie frequent, and the B. Altman switchboard where Midge toils while dreaming of stand-up stardom.

As for that stand-up stardom, there will also be a recreation of the Arthritis Telethon set, where you can deliver what Susie calls a “tight ten,” should the mood strike.

The exhibit also features costumes from the series — which was the first-ever streaming show to win an Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy — as well as a screening room where fans can re-watch a curated selection of Season two episodes.

The first 150 fans will also snag themselves a limited-edition, vintage-style Mrs. Maisel poster, highlighting notable locations from the sophomore season.

The Amazon series, which also stars Tony Shalhoub, is currently in production on its third season.

The exhibition is free and open to the public Wednesdays to Sundays, noon to 6:00 pm, and Thursdays until 8:00 p.m. Potential visitors beware: it’s closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Paley Center for Media in New York is located at 25 West 52 Street, in New York City.

