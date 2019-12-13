'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' will keep the laughs coming in season four

Amazon Prime(NEW YORK) — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will stay to joke another day. The Emmy-winning Amazon series has been renewed for a fourth season, according to Variety.

The news comes on the heels of the show’s third season, which debuted last Friday and follows Rachel Brosnahan’s Miriam “Midge” Maisel pursuing her stand-up comedy dreams on tour.

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino say in a statement obtained by Variety. “We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”

As for Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, who plays Midge’s rich, conservative mother Rose, she hopes to see Rose become more involved in Midge’s comedy life.

“I guess you could say I’d love her to have more connection to someone like [Alex Borstein’s character] Suzie or to Jane Lynch’s character [Sophie Lennon],” she tells ABC Audio. “I’d love to [have Rose embrace] some of the flavors of that comedy life that Miriam goes to.”

Hinkle also says wants to see Rose grow closer with both Midge and her husband Abe, played by Tony Shalhoub.

“Amy and Dan are the most fun loving, incredible couple to watch together and the deep sense of respect they have is something they’ve imbued into these two characters of Abe and Rose,” she says. “So I guess you could say I just look forward to what they offer us for the future.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.