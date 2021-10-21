‘The Marvels” director Nia DaCosta blames Captain America for Thanos’ snap

Parrish Lewis/Universal Pictures and MGM Pictures

Candyman director Nia DaCosta, who is set to helm The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That said, she has her own thoughts on who’s to blame for Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War that wiped out half the universe.

Ever since Infinity War‘s release in 2018, fans have blamed Star-Lord’s inability to control his feelings, Thor’s overconfidence, and the decisions made by characters like Dr. Strange and Wanda Maximoff as the reasons Thanos succeeded. However, speaking to Inverse, DaCosta argues that Captain America’s decision to not sacrifice Vision places him squarely at fault for Thanos’ victory.

“Something I like to say a bit flippantly about Captain America is that the Snap is all his fault because he was trying to do his best, trying to do the right thing. There is a world in which he’s a villain because, at the end of the day, he should have just sacrificed Vision,” she says.

“[Captain America] chose one robot’s life, albeit a sentient one, over literally the entire universe,” she explains. “There’s a sort of anti-hero in that if you want to look at it through that lens. People would say I’m crazy for thinking that way, but there’s something connected to the journey of the anti-hero and the hero.”

Explaining the difference between the two, DaCosta says, “The hero’s pain is something that spurs them to martyr themselves,” she adds, “and an anti-hero’s pain is a thing that kind of starts their journey as opposed to ending it.”

The Marvels is slated to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

