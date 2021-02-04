The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID-19; Niecy Nash to fill in

Michael Becker/FOX(LOS ANGELES) — The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon will be taking a break from the Fox reality series after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Variety.

Comedian-actress Niecy Nash has been tapped to fill in when production on the show’s fifth season begins on Thursday, and continue until Cannon is cleared to get back to work.

Cannon is currently in quarantine and resting, his rep tells the industry trade. Fox expects Cannon to return to the series later in the season.

Season five of The Masked Singer, featuring returning panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, is set to launch in March.

By George Costantino

