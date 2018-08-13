'The Meg' devours devours the weekend box office with $44.5 million debut

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures(NEW YORK) — The Meg showed some teeth over the weekend, topping the box office with an estimated $44.5 million debut. That’s some 60% more than the $18-20 million the film was expected to earn in its opening weekend. The sci-fi horror flick, starring Jason Statham as a rescue diver who joins a group of scientists trying to stop a giant, prehistoric megalodon shark from terrorizing a beach, earned an estimated $96.8 million overseas.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout took second place, delivering an estimated $20 million and bringing its earnings stateside to around $162 million. The film has grabbed an estimated $275.6 overseas, bringing its worldwide totals to around $437.6 million in its third week of release.

Landing in third place was Disney’s live-action/CGI-animated Christopher Robin with an estimated $12.4 million, followed in fourth place by another of the weekend’s debuts, the horror film Slender Man, with an estimated $11.3 million.

Rounding out the top five was Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, delivering an estimated $10.799 million in its opening weekend. The film, produced by Jordan Peele and starring John David Washington and Adam Driver, marks Lee’s best opening in over a decade.

The weekend’s other new wide release, the feel-good comedy Dog Days, debuted in disappointing 12th place, with $2.6 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated box office earnings:

1. The Meg, $44.5 million

2. Mission: Impossible — Fallout, $20 million

3. Christopher Robin, $12.4 million

4. Slender Man, $11.3 million

5. BlacKkKlansman, $10.799 million

6. The Spy Who Dumped Me, $6.6 million

7. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, $5.8 million

8. The Equalizer 2, $5.5 million

9. Hotel Transylvania 3, $5.1 million

10. Ant-Man and The Wasp, $4 million

