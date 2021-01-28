'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' on Disney+ gets 1st-look teaser trailer

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — Disney+ released a first look at The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a new series premiering on the streaming platform Friday, March 26.

The 10-episode season is set in present-day Minnesota and, as seen in the one-minute trailer, follows a 12-year-old boy named Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) who is cut from the Mighty Ducks hockey team, which has evolved from a home for underdogs to solely focused on winning. Evan and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to start a team of their own to have fun with the sport, turning to Emilio Estevez’ Coach Gordon Bombay for help.

“I want you to think about all the other kids who’ve been told they’re too small or too slow,” Alex says in the video to Evan, after the Ducks kick him off the team. “They just want to get out there and play. Let’s start our own team!”

“Tell me the underdogs are gonna come through in the end,” Evan tells Coach Bombay, to which he replies, “You gotta make this happen for yourself.”

The series comes nearly 30 years after the franchise kicked off with 1992’s The Mighty Ducks, directed by Stephen Herek and starring Estevez alongside a cast of young actors.

It spawned two sequels, 1994’s D2: The Mighty Ducks and 1996’s D3: The Mighty Ducks, as well as an animated series — featuring anthropomorphic duck characters — that ran for one season from 1996 to 1997.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

