‘The Morning Show’ drops dramatic final trailer before season 2’s September premiere

Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson are back! The Morning Show returns to Apple TV+ on September 17, and the second season’s final trailer makes one thing certain — the show’s leading ladies have to work even harder to outsmart the nefarious forces working against them.

The season apparently takes place nine months after Jennifer Aniston‘s Alex and Reese Witherspoon‘s Bradley expose their media company — live on their morning show — for covering up for the show’s former male anchor Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell, who preyed upon several female coworkers.

Season two starts with Alex being convinced by Billy Crudup‘s Cory Ellison to return to the UBA network, telling her, “You are the only thing that can save us.”

The events then start to play out, with the arrival of COVID-19 and several employees of color taking note of the racism that holds them back from promotion, with Desean Terry‘s Daniel explaining, “There is a pattern of behavior around here that disadvantages the people of color.”

Not to mention that the journalistic exposé about UBA’s misdeeds that was being written during the events of the first season is now public, with the network also reeling from falling ratings and public outcry.

In all, season two will find even more UBA employees being pitted against each other in a play for power — with special focus placed upon tearing apart the truce between Aniston’s Alex and Witherspoon’s Bradley.

The trailer also introduces new characters, such as Greta Lee, who plays executive Stella Bak, and Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson — a TV anchor with an agenda of her own.

Hasan Minhaj, Ruairi O’Connor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Holland Taylor will also join the new season.

The Morning Show‘s second season premieres September 17 on Apple TV+.

