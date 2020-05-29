The most beautiful green rectangle in the world, 'Central Park' hits Apple TV+ today

Apple TV+(LOS ANGELES) — The new musical animated comedy Central Park hits Apple TV+ today, giving the world the chance to fully explore the immense green space situated in the middle of Manhattan. The new series centers around a family that lives in the park, because the dad is the landmark’s caretaker.

While the show follows a family with deep ties to the park, the show’s voice cast also share a similar fondness for the landmark.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess, who plays the son Cole on the show, shared his biggest memory he has of the park, telling ABC Audio of the time he “flipped over in a boat in the lake.”

“I got a little, you know, too side to side,” he noted. “And I’m a man of a certain size. So gravity just took over and into that water I went.”

On a lighter note, he revealed his favorite spot in the park. “I just found out like three or four years ago that there was a zoo,” he marveled, calling himself “a bad New Yorker” for not discovering it sooner.

The zoo is just one of the park’s many attractions. Katrhyn Hahn, who voices mom Paige, is particularly passionate about the landmark.

“It is the most romantic place on the planet,” she gushed. “It’s just the most beautiful rectangle, green rectangle anywhere.”

The good memories of Central Park continue for Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., who voices the family patriarch, Owen, who is also the park’s caretaker.

“The Hamilton opening night party was in Central Park. The Hamilton Tony night party was in Central Park,” Odom warmly recounted.

Odom hopes the audience love Central Park as much as they do, adding the cast is fully prepared to record from home with their own kits and equipment should quarantine continue.

[embedded content]

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.