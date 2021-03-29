The motel from ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is for sale

CBC(ONTARIO, CANADA) — For fans of the everything-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek, here’s a chance to own a piece of TV history: its Rosebud Motel.

More specifically, Orangeville, Ontario’s Hockley Motel, the real-life lodging used as the hit Canadian show’s exterior, is now up for sale for a little more than $1.6 million.

According to the series, Eugene Levy’s once wealthy character Johnny Rose buys the entire town of Schitt’s Creek as a joke, thanks to its name. But in the pilot, his spoiled family — played by his real-life son Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara as Johnny’s wife Moira, and their daughter, played by Annie Murphy, all Emmy winners thanks to the series — are forced to live at the town’s motel when they’re swindled out of their fortune.

Needless to say, it’s not an easy transition.

According to the listing, the 10-room property sits on 6.7 acres, “surrounded by nature, including Nottawasaga River – a highly desirable fishing river for Rainbow Trout and Salmon.” There’s also a separate cottage on site for a potential property manager.

While the motel isn’t operational, the realtor suggests, “A new owner has the ability to create something special on the Site, capitalizing on new travel trends following COVID-19.” The listing agent adds, “It is anticipated travelers will be valuing safety and cleanliness as well as unique experiences to enjoy nature and the outdoors.”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.