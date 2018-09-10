'The Nun' conjures up a franchise-record $53.5 million debut

© 2018 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. (NEW YORK) — The Nun, a spinoff of The Conjuring 2, and the fifth installment in The Conjuring series, delivered a franchise record with an estimated $51 million in its opening weekend, breaking the first film’s $41.8 million in 2013. The sci-fi horror film also marked the second-best September opening ever, previously held by 2015’s Hotel Transylvania 2.

The Nun also did big business overseas, grabbing $77.5 million, for a franchise high $131 million worldwide debut.

Crazy Rich Asians dropped to second place after topping the box office in its first three weeks of release with an estimated $13.6 million. Right behind, in third place, was the weekend’s second new release, Peppermint — starring Jennifer Garner — earning an estimated $13.26 million.

The Meg took fourth place, taking in an estimated $6 million over the weekend. Rounding out the top five was Searching, with an estimated $4.5 million.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout, delivered another $3.8 million, bringing its stateside total to $212.1 million, just $3.3 million behind Mission: Impossible II. Overseas, however, the sixth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise earned an estimated $38.6 million, bringing its worldwide totals to $726.6 million — not just a franchise high, but the highest grossing worldwide release of Tom Cruise’s career.

The weekend’s other new release, God Bless the Broken Road, failed to make the top 10, only managing an estimated $1.56 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. The Nun, $53.5 million

2. Crazy Rich Asians, $13.6 million

3. Peppermint, $13.3 million

4. The Meg, $6 million

5. Searching, $4.5 million

6. Mission: Impossible — Fallout, $3.8 million

7. Christopher Robin, $3.196 million

8. Operation Finale, $3 million

9. Alpha, $2.5 million

10. BlacKkKlansman, $1.165 million

