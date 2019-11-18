'The OA' star Kingsley Ben-Adir to play President Obama in James Comey miniseries

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — The OA star Kingsley Ben-Adir is gearing up to fill some pretty big shoes.

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Ben-Adir will play President Barack Obama in the upcoming James Comey miniseries from CBS Studios.

The miniseries, which does not yet have a network, is based on Comey’s book, A Higher Loyalty. The book follows Comey’s role as FBI director from 2013 until May 2017, when President Trump fired him. It also documents his tumultuous relationship with Trump.

Ben-Adir joins a previously announced cast including, Jeff Daniels as Comey, Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump, Holly Hunter as Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, and Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller.



This is the latest project for Ben-Adir who will soon be seen in Hulu’s High Fidelity reboot starring Zoe Kravitz and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and can currently be seen in the Disney+ holiday film Noelle.

