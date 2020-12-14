‘The Office’ heading exclusively to NBC’s Peacock streaming platform

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank(LOS ANGELES) — Insert that gif of Steve Carell’s Michael Scott screaming “NO!” here — The Office is leaving Netflix…but it will be heading exclusively to NBC’s streaming platform Peacock in January.

In a press announcement designed to look like an inter-office memo from paper company Dunder Mifflin, the streaming service declared that The Office, a “documentary” containing “footage that was shot at Dunder Mifflin Scranton between 2005 and 2013,” will be coming to the platform.

All 201 episodes of the acclaimed sitcom will be moving to Peacock, along with “Superfan Episodes” containing never-before-seen footage, curated themed episodes, clip playlists, as well as “The Office Zen,” a 24/7 channel of ambient noise of the, “sights and sounds of an office for anyone working at home.”

And for another deep cut from the show, the memo from Dunder Mifflin’s onetime CEO David Wallace closes with a reference to the “unfortunate cartoon mouse/duck watermark fiasco from 2007.”

Peacock Premium will run you $9.99 a month; a less expensive commercials-included option costs $4.99/month.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.