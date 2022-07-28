The official teaser trailer to ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is out now

Netflix

The official teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro‘s Pinocchio has arrived.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro‘s version of the classic Carlo Collodi novel reimagines the famous story of the wooden marionette, Pinocchio, voiced by Gregory Mann, brought to life by a grieving woodcarver, Geppetto (David Bradley) in stop-motion form.

The teaser trailer begins with narration from Cricket, voiced by Ewan McGregor, as scenes showing Geppetto’s loss and Pinocchio’s creation are displayed.

“From my many wanderings on this earth, I had so much to say about imperfect fathers and imperfect sons. And about loss and love,” Cricket says. “I’ve learned that there are old spirits who rarely involve themselves in the human world, but on occasion they do.”

“I want to tell you a story — it’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t. A story of the wooden boy,” he continues.

The film’s star-studded cast also features Finn Wolfhard, Tilda Swinton, John Turturro, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman and Christoph Waltz.

Del Toro previously opened up about what the story of Pinocchio means to him.

“No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio,” he said in a statement.

“In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend,” his statement continued. “He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I’ve wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember.”

The film hits select theaters and Netflix in December.

