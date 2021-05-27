The One Where They Blew Up the Internet: ‘Friends’ reunion special generates 7.4 billion social media engagements

Warner Bros. Television

The Internet was ready for the Friends reunion, which hit HBO Max today. The social media analysts at the company Drinkwater have revealed that the hype surrounding the special has generated 7.4 billion engagements — that’s mentions, likes and shares — across social media platforms this week alone.

The company has crunched the numbers, and is reporting that the special has also attracted 2.8 billion specific mentions across various platforms.

Broken down by cast members, Lisa Kudrow leads the pack with 15,000 mentions; Jennifer Aniston attracted 12,300; Courteney Cox had 10,000; Matthew Perry was mentioned 9,000 times, David Schwimmer had 7,500, and Matt LeBlanc, was mentioned 7,400 times.

Of the special’s celebrity guests, BTS, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber were mentioned the most.

What’s more, Drinkwater’s analysis reports the Friends mania is pretty evenly split between those talking about it online: 50.3% female and 49.7% male

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.