‘The Power of the Dog’ leads with 12 nominations, ‘Dune’ earns 10, for 94th Annual Academy Awards

The Oscar nominations were announced at 8:18 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday morning. The Western The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations in multiple categories, while the sci-fi epic Dune followed close behind, with 10.

Emmy-nominated black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and Emmy-winning The Help veteran and Call Me Kat co-star Leslie Jordan presented the nominees in all 23 categories live via a livestream on Oscars.org and the Academy’s social media sites.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 27. The ceremony will be returning to Oscars’ home at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Los Angeles.

Here are the nominees:

Best motion picture of the year

Belfast – Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

CODA – Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Drive My Car – Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

Dune – Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

King Richard – Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

Licorice Pizza – Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

Nightmare Alley – Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

West Side Story – Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Achievement in directing

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

West Side Story – Steven Spielberg

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Ciarán Hinds in – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman in – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz in – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman in – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart in – Spencer

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best animated feature film of the year

Encanto – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca – Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs. the Machines – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Raya and the Last Dragon – Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Achievement in cinematography

Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski

Achievement in costume design

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune – Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

Best documentary feature

Ascension – Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Attica – Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Ahmir – Questlove – Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing with Fire – Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Best documentary short subject

Audible – Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

Lead Me Home – Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

The Queen of Basketball – Ben Proudfoot

Three Songs for Benazir – Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies – Jay Rosenblatt

Achievement in film editing

Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin

Dune – Joe Walker

King Richard – Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras

tick, tick…BOOM! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best international feature film of the year

Drive My Car – Japan

Flee – Denmark

The Hand of God – Italy

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World – Norway

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

Encanto – Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Be Alive” from King Richard – Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto – Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from Belfast – Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die – Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days – Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Achievement in production design

Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog – Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story – Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best animated short film

Affairs of the Art – Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Bestia – Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

Boxballet – Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin – Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

The Windshield Wiper – Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Best live action short film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run – Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

The Dress – Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

The Long Goodbye – Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

On My Mind – Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Please Hold – K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

Achievement in sound

Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

No Time to Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Achievement in visual effects

Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time to Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Adapted screenplay

CODA – Screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car – Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune – Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter – Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Written by Jane Campion

Original screenplay

Belfast – Written by Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard – Written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World – Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

