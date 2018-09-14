'The Predator', 'A Simple Favor' and 'White Boy Rick' top this week's new movies

20th Century Fox(LOS ANGELES) — Here are the films opening nationwide on Friday:

* The Predator — The fourth film in The Predator series follows a group of mercenaries — played by Moonlight‘s Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown and Key & Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key — and a disgruntled teacher — portrayed by Olivia Munn — who try to protect a small town from an alien invasion. Narcos‘ Boyd Holbrook and Room‘s Jacob Tremblay also star. Rated R.

* A Simple Favor — Bridesmaids and The Heat director Paul Feig helms this thriller, starring Anna Kendrick as a small-town blogger trying to solve the mystery behind the disappearance of her best friend — played by Blake Lively. Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini and Jean Smart also star. Rated R.

* Unbroken: Path to Redemption — The followup to 2014’s Unbroken picks up where the original left off, chronicling World War II vet Louis Zamperini — played by Samuel Hunt — and his conversion to evangelical Christianity following one of Reverend Billy Graham’s church revivals. Rated PG-13.

* White Boy Rick — Newcomer Richie Merritt plays the titular character in this true story of teenager Richard Wershe Jr. — a.k.a. White Boy Rick — who became the youngest undercover informant for the FBI during the 1980s and was ultimately arrested and sentenced to life in prison for drug-trafficking. Matthew McConaughey also stars, along with Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brian Tyree Henry, Bruce Dern, and Piper Laurie. Rated R.

* The Children Act — Emma Thompson stars as a judge who must decide a case involving a teenage boy who refuses a blood transfusion on religious grounds, while dealing with her failing marriage. Stanley Tucci and Dunkirk‘s Fionn Whitehead also star. Rated R.

* Lizzie — This psychological thriller, starring Chloë Sevigny, is based on the true story of Lizzie Borden, accused and acquitted of the 1892 axe murders of her family. Also starring Kristen Stewart. Rated R.

(The Predator trailer contains sporadic uncensored profanity.)

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

<br /><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kKQkUcJioxU?rel=0&controls=0" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen>[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.