The purple carpet is rolled out for “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — The stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe assembled in Los Angeles Monday night for the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.

The epic film, ten years in the making, united virtually every hero seen in the MCU to date, and fans — both famous and not — were eager to see who survives.

“It feels like the ending of a chapter,” Marvel movie veteran and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star Clark Gregg told ABC Radio. “I haven’t seen much, it scares me when they say that. I make me feel like it’s gonna be a terrifying and perhaps devastating experience tonight.”

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk, joked that the movie is historic, but not for the reasons you might think. “It’s not that it’s 10 years or that it’s 30 actors or that it’s 19 movies: it’s that none of us has seen the damn thing!”

Secrecy was key in making the film, and only one of its two stars actually read the whole script. Co-director Anthony Russo talked to ABC Radio about the need for secrecy.

“There are huge happenings,” said Russo. “There’s big changes for characters um, it’s like any love story, the ending is the most risiable part, the most surprising part. There are a lot of…thrills and surprises in this film…and we wanted all audiences to be able to experience those for the first time in the movie theater.”

Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, put it simply: “I’m a fan, man, I want to sit down with my popcorn and I want to watch this movie. I want to enjoy it. I don’t want to know what’s gonna happen.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens Friday from Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

