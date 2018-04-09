“The Quiet Place” speaks loud and clear at the box office with $50 million debut

Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — The Quiet Place, directed by John Krasinski, spoke softly but carried a big stick at the box office, delivering an estimated $50 million weekend and knocking Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One out of the top spot.

The Quiet Place also posted one of the best openings for horror flick. The film — starring Krazinski and his wife Emily Blunt — centers on a family forced to live in silence in order to hide from creatures that hunt by sound.

Ready Player One dropped to second place, earning an estimated $25 million, bringing its total stateside to just shy of $97 million.

Blockers — the R-rated comedy starring John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz — opened in third place with an estimated $21.4 million weekend.

In fourth place was Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther, which brought in an estimated $8.4 million, bringing its stateside total to upwards of $665 million. The blockbuster movie has pulled ahead of Titanic to become the third highest grossing domestic release of all time.

Internationally, Black Panther tacked on another $4.5 million, bringing its worldwide totals to just under $1.3 billion. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Rounding out the top five was I Can Only Imagine, delivering an estimated $8.35 million.

This week’s other new releases, Chappaquiddick and The Miracle Season, posted seventh and 11th place finishes, respectively, earning an estimated $6.2 million and $4.1 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. A Quiet Place, $50 million

2. Ready Player One, $25 million

3. Blockers, $21.4 million

4. Black Panther, $8.4 million

5. I Can Only Imagine, $8.4 million

6. Tyler Perry’s Acrimony, $8 million

7. Chappaquiddick, $6.2 million

8. Sherlock Gnomes, $5.6 million

9. Pacific Rim Uprising, $4.9 million

10. Isle of Dogs, $4.6 million

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.