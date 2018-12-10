'The Ranch' reveals Danny Masterson's post-exit fate

L-R: Danny Masterson and Sam Elliot; Greg Gayne/Netflix(SPOILERS AHEAD) In the wake of his departure from The Ranch, actor Danny Masterson is urging fans of the Netflix comedy to keep supporting the show.

In an Instagram post, Masterson asked fans to keep watching the show, to honor his “family,” the crew. “They work 10-14 hour shoot days to make you smile in 30 minute increments,” he noted, adding, “Support comedy. Support Art. Support the Iron River ranch and the Bennett Family.”

Masterson, who also co-executive-produced The Ranch, was fired from the show a year ago this month after sexual misconduct allegations against him from the early 2000s resurfaced. Masterson has denied any wrongdoing.

In the part-six finale of The Ranch’s just-released second half of season three, it was revealed that Masterson’s character, Rooster, was apparently killed in a motorcycle accident.

Netflix has already announced that The Ranch — also starring Debra Winger, Sam Elliot, Elisha Cuthbert and Ashton Kutcher — will return for a fourth season.

