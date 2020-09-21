The Rock vs. The Gate: Dwayne Johnson tears out front gate with his bare hands

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It was The Rock vs. The Gate, and The Rock won.

Dwayne Johnson ripped his front gate off with his bare hands on Friday after a power outage kept it from opening and almost made him late for work. He shared the feat of strength on his Instagram page, along with a photo of the dismantled gate.

“Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work,” the 48-year-old wrote. “We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t.”

When he realized technicians wouldn’t get there in time, he took matters into his own hands — literally.

“I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass,” he explained. “My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared.’”

He thanked the technicians and welders for their help and joked, “maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber.” But then added, “Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that.”

Ryan Reynolds took to the comments to tease him, writing, “The gate opened the OTHER way.”

Johnson is currently filming Netflix’s Red Notice. He returned to work last week after recovering from COVID-19.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.