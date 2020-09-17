'The Solution Committee': Jaden Smith to host socially-conscious Snapchat series

Snapchat(LOS ANGELES) — Jaden Smith is taking on a leadership role amongst his generation when it comes to combating social injustice.

Smith will host a new eight-episode series called The Solution Committee through Snapchat’s Snap Original series platform.

The millennial-friendly show features discussions with several of today’s young voices about how to create solutions to the world’s most prevalent issues including racism, education, climate change, voting and climate racism.

Smith takes on a news anchor-like role on “the show where we bring people together to talk about complex issues,” he describes, leading discussions that explore the dynamics between young people and the political process.

In the trailer that boasts neon colors, cartoons, and all-around vintage vibes, Smith is joined by such figures as Emmy winning screenwriter and actress Lena Waithe who says “it can be very daunting for people, especially young people, when they want to change the world. How does one do that?” she poses.

Other guests include Smith’s sister Willow Smith, Hailey Bieber, Janelle Monae, Common and more as the show aims to transform viewers’ mentality from “feeling hopeless to hopeful.”

The series will premiere on September 21, one day before National Voter Registration Day, with each episode providing viewers with access to voter registration information.

The Solution Committee will air Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Snapchat’s Discovery page.

By Cillea Houghton

