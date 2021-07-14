The song Tom Hiddleston performed on ‘Loki’ debuts on ‘Billboard’ charts

ABC

Tom Hiddleston can add a new accolade to his expansive resume. On Tuesday, the British actor became a Billboard-charting artist.

Hiddleston can credit his Billboard debut to the song he belts out in Loki‘s third episode, in which he stars as the titular Norse god of mischief.

The Golden Globe winner sings the Asgardian drinking song “Very Full” almost entirely in Norwegian in the episode titled “Lamentis.” The track is now available on the recently released Loki: Volume 1 soundtrack.

“Very Full” — or “Jeg Saler Min Ganger” — debuted in the top 10 on the World Digital Song Sales after selling over 500 downloads. The particular chart tracks non-English and non-Spanish singles.

Hiddleston performs “Very Full” twice in the third episode of Loki, the first time when he drinks too much and leads a train full of affluent individuals into a rowdy singalong as Sylvie, played by Sophia Di Martino, stares on in horror. The second time is during during the end credits.

Loki‘s final episode premieres today on Disney+, though a second season is forthcoming.

This isn’t the only song originating in a Disney+ series to shake up the Billboard and streaming charts. Previously, Kathryn Hahn‘s WandaVision earworm “Agatha All Along” went to number one on the iTunes soundtrack chart.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

