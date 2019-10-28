The surprising advice Jennifer Aniston gave Reese Witherspoon on the set of 'Friends'

Apple TV Plus(NEW YORK) — Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon showed off their journalism skills at the anchor desk on Good Morning America Monday ahead of their new Apple TV Plus series, The Morning Show.

The pair, who first co-starred in Friends as sisters Rachel and Jill Green nearly 20 years ago, said they’ve been waiting for the right project to reunite ever since.

Witherspoon recalled the call to appear on the hit sitcom just after she had her daughter, Ava. “I just had a baby so I was watching Friends all the time,” Witherspoon recalled. “Then one day my publicist said, ‘Do you want to be Jen Aniston’s sister?’ And I said ‘Yes!'”

Reese continued, “I got there and Jen was so sweet. I was so nervous. She was like, ‘Don’t worry, they like when you mess up.'”

“But she didn’t,” Aniston chimed in.

Now, the two women are executive producers and stars of the new Apple TV plus drama series that explores the cutthroat world of morning news, as they work to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives.

Aniston, who spent time on the set of Good Morning America to better understand the world of morning television, said she was most surprised by “the insanity that takes place from 5 in the morning until 7.”

Although both Aniston and Witherspoon fit the morning news desk like naturals, neither ever considered being TV anchors.

“I wanted to be a country music singer. It didn’t work out, but I’m OK,” Witherspoon said with a laugh. She did have a nice consolation prize: winning an Oscar for playing country star June Carter Cash in 2005’s Walk the Line.

The Morning Show debuts on Apple TV + on Nov. 1.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved