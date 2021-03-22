‘The Talk’ reportedly goes on hiatus “indefinitely” following race flap

Monty Brinton/CBS @2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — The Talk hiatus has been extended indefinitely in the wake of racial allegations centering on co-host Sharon Osbourme, according to Deadline is reporting.

The show was originally put on hiatus for two days last Sunday, and then extended until Tuesday, March 22. Now, CBS says the show will be on hold at least through next week, the trade reports.

The hiatus stems from a network investigation into the heated exchange about race related to Piers Morgan and his statements about Meghan Markle, between co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood during the March 10 episode.

Osbourne apologized for the exchange via Twitter, and accused the producers deliberately orchestrated the on-air row.

Last week, Osbourne denied she’s a racist, telling Entertainment Tonight that she’d reached out to Underwood, but as of that point she hadn’t responded. “I can understand,” she said. “Sheryl needs her time.”

The conversation with ET came as former co-host Leah Remini leveled new accusations against Osbourne, claiming she used gay slurs regarding former co-host Sara Gilbert’s sexuality, and made bigoted comments about former co-host Julie Chen, who is Asian.

Holly Robinson Peete, an original host of the show, retweeted a 2011 video where the British personality told Remini on air that she was “ghetto” because of the way she spoke.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

