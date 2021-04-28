‘The Tonight Show”s journey through the pandemic to become digital miniseries

NBC/Andrew Lipovsky

As the COVID-19 pandemic eases and vaccinations continue to rise, Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show are looking back with a new online miniseries.

Variety reports the six-part project will look back at how the iconic late night show pivoted from the pandemic shutdown to innovative at-home installments, through its return to its studios at 30 Rock under strict safety protocols, and beyond.

The trade reports the series will unspool on venues like YouTube and Facebook, and eventually on TikTok.

Hinting at other online-only projects to come, The Tonight Show‘s head of digital content development, Nick Dyer, tells the trade, “I think we are just getting started with new digital series under the Tonight Show umbrella.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.