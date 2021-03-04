'The United States vs. Billie Holiday', 'The Queen's Gambit', George Clooney and more top AARP's 2021 “Movies for Grownups” Awards

ABC Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — You kids can have your MTV Movie and TV trophies and your Teen Choice Awards, but for the 50-and-over set, it’s AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards.

This year, The United States vs. Billie Holiday took the top prize for the retiree-age advocate organization’s Best Film, while This Is Us snagged the top TV show honor.

Stars of a certain age were also honored: 59-year-old George Clooney was named the winner of this year’s Career Achievement Award; 86-year-old Sophia Loren was named Best Actress for The Life Ahead, while 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins was singled out in the Best Actor category for his work in The Father.

AARP The Magazine‘s Annual Movies for Grownups Awards will be broadcast by Great Performances on Sunday, March 28 at 8 p.m. on PBS, as well as on pbs.org/moviesforgrownups, and the PBS Video app — but let’s face it, their demographic will likely only watch it on TV.

Here’s the complete list of the Annual Movies for Grownups Awards Winners:

Career Achievement: George Clooney

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress: Sophia Loren – The Life Ahead

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actor: Demián Bichir – Land

Best Director: Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Screenwriter: Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Ensemble: One Night in Miami

Best Intergenerational: Minari

Best Buddy Picture: Da 5 Bloods

Best Time Capsule: Mank

Best Grownup Love Story: Supernova

Best Documentary: A Secret Love

Best Foreign Film/Best International Film: Collective – Romania

Best Actress – TV: Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor – TV: Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

Best Series: This Is Us – NBC

Best TV Movie/Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.