‘The View’ returns for season 26: “It’s going to be one to watch”

The View is officially back for season 26.

The daytime show returned with new episodes – and new permanent co-host, former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin – on Tuesday. Longtime contributor Ana Navarro also joins as permanent co-host this season.

Returning co-hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin are embracing the changes to the panel and say they can’t wait for the “robust conversations” ahead.

“People think that we don’t want to have anybody here with an opposing position,” Behar tells ABC Audio. “It’s not true. We just don’t want an attack dog, you know, at the table attacking us.”

This season also boasts a lineup of notable guests, kicking off with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on Wednesday to promote their new Apple TV+ show, Gutsy.

“We’ve got an awesome season ahead,” Griffin says. “So many good guests. It’s a good moment for the show, too, because we’re heading into the midterms. So tons of politics there … It’s going to be one to watch. And I’m so, so honored to be here.”

The View airs at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

