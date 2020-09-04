'The View' season 24 to premiere on September 8

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — The View has set a premiere date.

Season 24 of the ABC talk show will premiere live on September 8. The new season sees the return of former co-host Sara Haines, who was part of the panel during seasons 20 and 21.

Following her stint on The View, Haines was co-host of GMA 3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, which was cancelled last month.

Sara will join returning hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro.

The new season launches with former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who’s written a new book called Speaking for Myself.

Other upcoming guests include Melania and Me author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff on September 9; Grace and Frankie star Jane Fonda and GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts on September 10; and former Ohio Governor John Kasich and actress Eva Longoria on September 11.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

