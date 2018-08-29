'The View' taps Fox News alumna Abby Huntsman for season 22

ABC(NEW YORK) — ABC’s The View will kick off its 22nd season with a new co-host when the show returns Tuesday, September 4: former Fox News anchor Abby Huntsman.

Replacing Sara Haines, who is leaving the show to co-host an extended Good Morning America opposite Michael Strahan, Huntsman will join the show’s lively panel, which includes returning stars Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.

“I look forward to adding my own point of view to the most interesting and successful talk show on television today,” said Huntsman in a statement.

The daughter of former governor-turned U.S. Ambassador John Huntsman Jr. added, “Joining the women at The View really is a dream come true!”

