'The Voice': Adam Levine loses his last artist as four contestants are eliminated

NBC/Tyler Golden(LOS ANGELES) — On Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the eight artists who performed Monday learned that Team Adam Levine’s Reagan Strange; Team Jennifer Hudson’s MaKenzie Thomas; and Team Kelly Clarkson’s Kymberlie Joye and Sarah Grace were sent home.

Strange and Thomas were eliminated at the end of the one-hour results show. They lost an “Instant Save” vote to Team Jennifer’s Kennedy Holmes.

Prior to the vote, Thomas, Strange and Holmes sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Thomas performed Patty Griffin’s “Up to the Mountain,” Strange covered “Wherever You Will Go” by The Calling and Holmes tackled LeAnn Rimes’ “How Do I Live.”

There are now four singers remaining in the competition: Holmes is Team Jennifer’s last remaining member, along with Team Blake Shelton’s Chris Kroeze and Kirk Jay, and Team Kelly’s Chevel Shepherd. There are no artists left on Team Adam.

The results show also featured Michael Bublé performing “Where or When,” from his album Love; Hailee Steinfeld, singing “Back to Life,” a new single from the upcoming film Bumblebee; and Jennifer Hudson with “I’ll Fight, from the documentary film on the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG.

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

