“The Voice” recap: Adam Levine loses his last artist as four contestants are sent packing

Tyler Golden/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — On Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the eight artists who performed Monday learned that Team Adam Levine’s Raysun LaMarr; Team Alicia Keys’ Jackie Foster; Team Blake Shelton’s Pryor Baird and Team Kelly Clarkson’s Kaleb Lee were sent home.

Baird and Lee were eliminated at the end of the one-hour results show. They lost an “Instant Save” vote to Team Alicia’s Britton Buchanan.

Prior to the vote, Baird, Lee and Buchanan sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Baird performed The Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine,” Lee covered “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrdand Buchanan tackled Calum Scott’s “Dancing on My Own.”

There are now four singers remaining in the competition: Buchanan is Team Alicia’s last remaining member, along with Team Blake’s Spensha Baker and Kyla Jade, and Brynn Cartelli from Team Kelly. There are no artists left on Team Adam.

The results show also featured Kane Brown with the primetime debut of his number one country hit, “Heaven,“ and Panic! At the Disco performing their latest single, “Say Amen (Saturday Night).” Blake Shelton also performed “I Lived It,” from his album Texoma Shore.

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.