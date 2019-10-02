'The Voice' recap: Blake Shelton nabs three artists, but John Legend lands the biggest one of the night

Trae Patton/NBC(NEW YORK) — The Voice blind auditions continued on Tuesday night with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani continuing to build their teams.

Blake grabbed the most artists of the night, picking up three for his team. John wound up with two, including the biggest artist of the night. Gwen and Kelly each had one.

But first, Monday’s show ended with a cliffhanger, as Gwen, John and Blake all fought for indie-alternative rocker Cali Wilson, who performed Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

Legend praised Cali’s “super-gorgeous tone” and the control she had over her voice. Gwen called Cali’s rendition of the song “moving,” adding she “got lost” in the performance. However, it was Blake’s knowledge of the 28-year-old singer’s hometown of Salem, Iowa, and the fact that she once spotted Blake at the town’s only gas station, that convinced her to join his team.

Here are some of the other highlights from Tuesday’s show:

Jordan Chase, 19, tackled Drake White’s “Makin’ Me Look Good Again,” touching off a battle between Blake and Gwen for the raspy-voiced singer. The Pensacola, Florida native, who moved to New Orleans with his family, is a Hurricane Katrina survivor who began to withdraw as an effect of the storm. Music helped him find his voice. Blake noted that, unlike most singers with the grit Chase has in his voice, do not have his range. “I’m probably gonna pay for this later,” added Blake, “[but] that’s how much I love you.” Gwen was impressed with how “honest” Chase’s voice sounded, but things got a little weird when Gwen said she could imagine what it would be like to be a 19-year-old boy. “All I can tell you Gwen, is I’ve been a 19-year-old boy, and I must say, those are definitely not the best times of a young man’s life,” joked Legend. Despite Kelly’s pleas for Jordan to pick Gwen, the young singer chose Blake.

Dane and Stephanie are a pair of 21-year-old twins from New Jersey with an unusual back story: Dane’s name used to be Dana, before transitioning to a male. The idea of auditioning based solely on how they sounded is what drew the pair to The Voice, so it was especially gratifying when John and Blake turned around for them as they performed The Lumineers’ “Angela.” In fact, Dane’s history never even came up during the course of their conversations with the coaches. Instead, Legend touted his experience leading choirs and his excitement at landing a duo for his team. Blake Blake said that while he’d never directed a choir, he has won The Voice six times, once taking a duo into the finals. Dane and Stephanie chose Legend as their coach.

James Violet is a Utah native who tried his hand at making it as a musician in Los Angeles before turning tail and heading back to Utah. He was ready to give it another go by auditioning for The Voice. His rendition of Harry Styles’ “Sweet Creature” inspired Kelly, Gwen and Blake to turn their chairs, which led to a fierce battle between the two female coaches. Gwen was victorious.

Preston C. Howell, a 14-year-old crooner from Miami, Florida closed the show, drawing the only four-chair turn of the night with his cover of, “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” a big hit for the Mamas and the Papas with Cass Elliott on lead vocals in 1968. Once again, Gwen pulled out all the stops against John, the clear front-runner, to score Preston for her team. Ultimately, Howell went with the obvious choice, joining Team Legend.

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

