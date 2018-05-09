“The Voice” recap: Charlie Puth and 5 Seconds of Summer perform as Adam Levine and Alicia Keys each lose an artist

Tyler Golden/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — On Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the 10 artists who performed on Monday learned that Christiana Danielle, from Team Alicia Keys, and Jackie Verna, from Adam Levine’s team, were sent home.

Danielle and Verna were eliminated at the end of the one-hour results show. They lost an “Instant Save” vote to Rayshun LaMarr, from Team Adam.

There are now 8 artists remaining in the competition, including those from Teams Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

Prior to the vote, Danielle, Verna and LaMarr each sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Danielle performed Ray Charles’ “Unchain My Heart”; Verna tackled “I Told You So,” by Randy Travis; and LaMarr covered Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

The night also featured pop star Charlie Puth performing “Done for Me,” the new single from his album Voicenotes, and 5 Seconds of Summer with the title track from their album Youngblood.

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

[embedded content]

