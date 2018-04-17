“The Voice” recap: Four artists advance to the top 12

Trae Patton/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — The live playoffs began on Monday night’s The Voice, with the six artists each from Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys’ teams performing for a spot in the top 12.

Unlike last seasons, America had the chance to vote for their favorite artist from each team in real time, either with the Voice app or on Twitter. On Monday night, the four artists with the most votes advanced to the top 12. The remaining artists will get another shot at advancing on Tuesday and Wednesday’s shows.

The artists advancing to the top 12 after Monday’s show are:

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli

Team Adam: Sharane Calister

Team Blake: Kyla Jade

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan

First up were the six members of Team Kelly:

Alexa Cappelli kicked things off with Icon’s “I Miss You So Bad.” He was followed by Caleb Lee with Patty Loveless’ “You Don’t Even Know Who I Am”; Tish Haynes Keys belting out Sam Smith’s “Nothing Left for You”; the youngest artist in the competition, 14-year-old Brynn Cartelli, covering Sia’s “Unstoppable”; and Dylan Hartigan, tackling Ryan Adams’ “Come Pick Me Up.” D.R. King rounded things out, with Marc Broussard’s “Home.”

The six artists from Team Adam were next:

Drew Cole was up first with his take on Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror.” Soulful singer Mia Boostrom was next with Aretha Franklin’s “Baby I Love You”; country singer Jackie Verna covered “Tim McGraw,” by Taylor Swift; Rayshun LaMarr followed with Stevie Wonder’s “Overjoyed”; and Sharane Calister tackling “Never Enough,” from the soundtrack to The Greatest Showman. Texas native Reid Umstattd closed things out with U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

Team Blake’s six artists followed:

Austin Giorgio got the ball rolling, crooning “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” by Dean Martin. Next up, blues rocker Pryor Baird put his spin on Chris Stapleton’s “I Was Wrong”, Kyla Jade delivered an emotional rendition of the gospel standard “How Great Thou Art”; soul singer Gary Edwards covered Bruno Mars’ “Finesse”; and Spensha Baker lent a soulful spin to Vince Gill’s “I Still Believe in You.” Wilkes wrapped things up for Team Blake with “Brother,” by NEEDTOBREATHE featuring Gavin DeGraw.

Finally, Team Alicia’s six artists took the stage:

First up, was New York native Johnny Bliss, singing the Spanish tune, “America, America.” He was followed by R&B singer Kelsea Johnson with Amy Winehouse’s “You Know I’m No Good”; Los Angeles R&B artist Terrence Cunningham played piano and sang Keys’ “How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore”; pop/rock singer Jackie Foster belted “Never Tear Us Apart,” by INXS; Christiana Danielle put a unique spin on Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” Britton Buchanan closed out the night with Grand Funk Railroad’s “Some Kind of Wonderful.”

The Voice returns with one-hour episodes on Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.